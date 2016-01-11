Female Army Ranger grad guest of first lady at State of the Union address Tuesday

Maj. Lisa Jaster, center, celebrates her graduation Friday from the Army Ranger School with her family at Fort Benning, Ga. Jaster, 37, and mother of two, is an Army Reserve engineer officer. (Source: U.S. Army website)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The oldest of the three women who successfully completed the U.S. Army's elite training program will be a guest of the president's State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Army Reserve Maj. Lisa Jaster, of Houston, TX, will be one of 24 guests of first lady Michelle Obama as President Barack Obama gives his final address on Tuesday.

"For the President’s final State of the Union address, the individuals who will be seated in the guest box tell the story of the progress we have made since the President delivered his first address seven years ago – from a terrible economic recession and two costly wars, to a revitalized and thriving economy and renewed American leadership abroad," the White House website says.

Jaster was a graduate of the last Ranger School class in 2015. Jaster was a part of the groundbreaking class of Ranger candidates that saw its first gender integration and three female graduates of its Ranger Assessment course.

In August 2015, Capt. Kristen Griest and 1st Lt. Shaye Haver were among the group of 96 Ranger-qualified soldiers who graduated as part of Ranger School Class 08-15.

In April 2015, 19 women and 381 men made up the class of Ranger candidates that included Haver, Griest and Jaster. Jaster is the last of those women. Jaster, a married mother of two, drills out of Huntsville, AL with the Corps of Engineers.

The 2016 State of the Union address will be given Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. EST.

