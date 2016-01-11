PHOTO: Georgia Lottery knows signs can't handle $1.4 billion jackpot

A Georgia Lottery sign over the 13th Street Bridge in Columbus. (Source: Shawn Reynolds/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Nothing or one can handle the $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot - that includes the signs across the state provided by the Georgia Lottery.

Electronic billboard on 13th St in Columbus can't handle the $1.3 billion #Powerball jackpot @WTVM pic.twitter.com/ytkQzbY6n8 — Shawn Reynolds (@ShawnWTVM9) January 10, 2016

The jackpot, now at a record $1.4 billion, is usually displayed correctly on billboards across the Peach State. Now, as it continues to climb after 18 drawings, the signs cannot contain the staggering number.

They've taken the fact that "million" is printed on each billboard below the digital numbers - and have taken to social media to say they've fixed the problem.

"We saw your tweets, and we took action! Behold our billion-dollar billboard!" they wrote on Twitter.

We saw your tweets, and we took action! Behold our billion-dollar billboard! ?? pic.twitter.com/oQJwgNgT4H — Georgia Lottery (@GeorgiaLottery) January 11, 2016

The next drawing will be Jan. 13 at 10:59 p.m. EST.

