PHOTO: Georgia Lottery knows signs can't handle $1.4 billion jackpot

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
A Georgia Lottery sign over the 13th Street Bridge in Columbus. (Source: Shawn Reynolds/WTVM) A Georgia Lottery sign over the 13th Street Bridge in Columbus. (Source: Shawn Reynolds/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Nothing or one can handle the $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot - that includes the signs across the state provided by the Georgia Lottery.

The jackpot, now at a record $1.4 billion, is usually displayed correctly on billboards across the Peach State. Now, as it continues to climb after 18 drawings, the signs cannot contain the staggering number.

They've taken the fact that "million" is printed on each billboard below the digital numbers - and have taken to social media to say they've fixed the problem.

"We saw your tweets, and we took action! Behold our billion-dollar billboard!" they wrote on Twitter.

The next drawing will be Jan. 13 at 10:59 p.m. EST. 

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

