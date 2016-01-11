Shots fired at Columbus homes alarms residents

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Reports of random gunfire into people’s homes and cars are on the rise in the Fountain City, according to Columbus police.

Residents on Celia Drive off Buena Vista Road reached out to News Leader 9 searching for answers to the hail of gunfire they’ve experienced on three separate occasions. It started on December 28, just days before New Year’s and twice this past weekend—Friday night and Sunday morning.

We spoke with two long-time residents of Celia Drive who say they are living in fear inside their own homes. One woman, with tears rolling down her face said her grandchildren are afraid to visit her after the scary incidents.

Another man who wants to remain anonymous, just as his neighbor, says he was under the carport working on his car Friday night when suddenly it sounded like he was in a war zone. “I was crawling on my stomach ducking for cover, but somebody could have been killed in this situation,” he said.

No one was hurt in the shooting but a litany of bullets hit a home and a red SUV parked in the yard at Celia Drive and Celia Court. Police say shootings like these can be random or targeted.

“It could be gangs; it could be drugs, but the people in these neighborhoods have to lookout for themselves,” stated Major J.D. Hawk with the Columbus Police Department.

Hawk suggests calling police when you hear gunshots in your neighborhood and getting a description of the vehicle or suspects if you can in a safe manner.

Police are investigating reports of shots fired into home on Maplewood and Wickham Drives as well, but no arrests have been made.

