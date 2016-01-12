LIST: Several southern states rank high on racial progress list

(WTVM) - In the days before Martin Luther King Day on Jan. 18, his dream of togetherness is being realized, according to a new data-based study.

In a list and report published by WalletHub.com on Tuesday, eight southern states ranked in the top 20 of their states that have "achieved the most racial progress."

Wallet Hub based the growth of racial progress in these states on 10 key indicators, such as growth median annual income, voter turnout, homeownership, unemployment rate, among other things. The data compiled by educators in sociology and African American studies.

"It's important to emphasize how far Americans have come in harmonizing blacks and whites in the U.S. - whether in our workplaces, in our schools or in our voting booths," the report says. "With that goal in mind and in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, WalletHub’s analysts checked the racial temperature of the 50 states and the District of Columbia to identify which among them has made the biggest strides in the name of equality and integration.

Hawaii is ranked no. 1 overall among the 50 states and Washington, DC; Minnesota ranked last overall.

Here is a few states in order of their overall rank in racial progress:

Georgia New Mexico Mississippi Texas Maryland New Jersey Arizona California North Carolina Alabama

Delaware, Virginia, Arkansas, Florida, Tennessee and Louisiana also ranked in the top 20 on racial progress.

"The harsh realities of racial segregation and discrimination are no longer as visible in America as they once were - but they persist," the report says. "In order to understand the driving forces behind such problems and possible solutions, we asked a panel of experts to share their thoughts and ideas."

