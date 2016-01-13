Official: Fort Benning employee detained following threat on pos - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

breaking

Official: Fort Benning employee detained following threat on post; no shots fired

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Fort Benning) (Source: Fort Benning)

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - A civilian employee of Fort Benning has been detained after allegedly threatening violence on post Wednesday. 

According to Bob Purtiman, MCOE Chief of Public Affairs at Fort Benning, confirmed that a civilian employee on post was detained by military police following a threat of violence. 

Purtiman says no shots were fired and that no weapons were recovered from this incident. 

Officials did not release the name of the person detained. 

A release from Fort Benning on this incident says: 

There is no active shooter at Fort Benning, GA.   

A suspect is currently in custody for communicating a threat. Fort Benning

Military Police responded to the incident and locked down the area. The suspect was apprehended and was not armed. There are no injuries associated with this incident.

https://twitter.com/eocfbga/status/687371435094982656

Fort Benning, the home of the U.S. Army Infantry since 1913, has nearly 35,000 military and civilian personnel on post. 

Check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • Fort Benning News

    Fort Benning News

    Follow the Army Ranger Course Assessment as both men and women are taking part in the certification process. Check out our coverage by clicking here.More >>

    Follow the Army Ranger Course Assessment as both men and women are taking part in the certification process. Check out our coverage by clicking here.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly