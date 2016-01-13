Official: Fort Benning employee detained following threat on post; no shots fired

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - A civilian employee of Fort Benning has been detained after allegedly threatening violence on post Wednesday.

According to Bob Purtiman, MCOE Chief of Public Affairs at Fort Benning, confirmed that a civilian employee on post was detained by military police following a threat of violence.

Purtiman says no shots were fired and that no weapons were recovered from this incident.

There is no Active Shooter situation on Fort Benning. Stay tuned to Fort Benning Social Media for more information. — Emergency Ops FBGA (@eocfbga) January 13, 2016

Officials did not release the name of the person detained.

A release from Fort Benning on this incident says:

There is no active shooter at Fort Benning, GA. A suspect is currently in custody for communicating a threat. Fort Benning Military Police responded to the incident and locked down the area. The suspect was apprehended and was not armed. There are no injuries associated with this incident.

Fort Benning, the home of the U.S. Army Infantry since 1913, has nearly 35,000 military and civilian personnel on post.

