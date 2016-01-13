1 winning Powerball ticket sold in CA; jackpot $1.5B - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

1 winning Powerball ticket sold in CA; jackpot $1.5B

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The winning numbers will be announced on Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. EST. The winning numbers will be announced on Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. EST.

(WTVM) - Wednesday night’s $1.5B Powerball jackpot numbers are: 8, 27, 34, 4, 19 and the Powerball is 10.

At least one winning ticket was sold in California. 

On Tuesday, the largest Powerball jackpot in its history jumped from $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion. The jackpot began on Nov. 7 and has rolled 19 times. 

The potential jackpot winner has two Powerball payout options: the $1.5 billion jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments; the cash option, which is approximately $930 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. For an additional $1 per play, players can increase non-jackpot prizes with the Power Play option.

POWERBALL FAST FACTS

  • Draw Date: Wednesday, January 13, 2016
  • Estimated Jackpot Amount: $1.5 billion
  • Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments
  • Cash Option Amount: Approximately $930 million
  • Cost to Play: $2 per play; an additional $1 per play to add the Power Play multiplier
  • Drawings: 11 p.m. (ET) every Wednesday and Saturday
  • Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24.87
  • Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:292 million
  • Date Jackpot Began Rolling: Nov. 7, 2015
  • Number of Rolls: 19
  • Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: Nov. 4, 2015 – $144 million jackpot (Tennessee)
  • Last #1 Powerball Jackpot: May 18, 2013 – $590.5 million jackpot (Florida winner)

For more information on the Georgia Lottery Corp. and Powerball, please visit:www.galottery.com and www.powerball.com

RELATEDPHOTO: Georgia Lottery knows signs can't handle $1.4 billion jackpot

RELATED14 things more likely to happen to you than winning the lottery

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • Special

    As seen on 9

    As seen on 9

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here from our social media pages and News Leader 9 shows! 

    More >>

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here from our social media pages and News Leader 9 shows! 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly