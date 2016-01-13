1 winning Powerball ticket sold in CA; jackpot $1.5B

The winning numbers will be announced on Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. EST.

(WTVM) - Wednesday night’s $1.5B Powerball jackpot numbers are: 8, 27, 34, 4, 19 and the Powerball is 10.

At least one winning ticket was sold in California.

On Tuesday, the largest Powerball jackpot in its history jumped from $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion. The jackpot began on Nov. 7 and has rolled 19 times.

The potential jackpot winner has two Powerball payout options: the $1.5 billion jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments; the cash option, which is approximately $930 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. For an additional $1 per play, players can increase non-jackpot prizes with the Power Play option.

POWERBALL FAST FACTS

Draw Date: Wednesday, January 13, 2016

Estimated Jackpot Amount: $1.5 billion

Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments

Cash Option Amount: Approximately $930 million

Cost to Play: $2 per play; an additional $1 per play to add the Power Play multiplier

Drawings: 11 p.m. (ET) every Wednesday and Saturday

Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24.87

Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:292 million

Date Jackpot Began Rolling: Nov. 7, 2015

Number of Rolls: 19

Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: Nov. 4, 2015 – $144 million jackpot (Tennessee)

Last #1 Powerball Jackpot: May 18, 2013 – $590.5 million jackpot (Florida winner)

For more information on the Georgia Lottery Corp. and Powerball, please visit:www.galottery.com and www.powerball.com

RELATED: PHOTO: Georgia Lottery knows signs can't handle $1.4 billion jackpot

RELATED: 14 things more likely to happen to you than winning the lottery

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.