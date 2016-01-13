Family wants community to forgive triple murder suspects - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Family wants community to forgive triple murder suspects

  • More on the WebMore>>

  • Shaw High School reflects on slain student’s life

    Shaw High School reflects on slain student’s life

    Friday, January 8 2016 11:11 PM EST2016-01-09 04:11:51 GMT
    Thursday, November 17 2016 3:21 PM EST2016-11-17 20:21:23 GMT

    Monday morning's brutal triple homicide has left Upatoi in a state of disarray. Gloria and Caleb Short along with Giane Lindsey were found by Gloria's husband killed due to blunt force trauma. On Friday, Shaw High School reflected on the life of one of their classmates. 

    More >>

    Monday morning's brutal triple homicide has left Upatoi in a state of disarray. Gloria and Caleb Short along with Giane Lindsey were found by Gloria's husband killed due to blunt force trauma. On Friday, Shaw High School reflected on the life of one of their classmates. 

    More >>

  • Mayor: 'Justice will be provided' for 3 Upatoi homicide victims

    Mayor: 'Justice will be provided' for 3 Upatoi homicide victims

    Monday, January 11 2016 6:38 PM EST2016-01-11 23:38:58 GMT
    Monday, January 2 2017 9:02 AM EST2017-01-02 14:02:42 GMT

    Three members of one Columbus family, brutally beaten to death last week inside of their Upatoi home, were all laid to rest today. More than 1,000 people were in attendance.

    More >>

    Three members of one Columbus family, brutally beaten to death last week inside of their Upatoi home, were all laid to rest today. More than 1,000 people were in attendance including Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson who says she was close to some of the family. “Shameika Averrett who lost her mother, her brother and her

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    UPDATE: 2 suspects, including family acquaintance, arrested in GA triple murder investigation

    UPDATE: 2 suspects, including family acquaintance, arrested in GA triple murder investigation

    Tuesday, January 12 2016 9:11 PM EST2016-01-13 02:11:25 GMT
    Wednesday, January 13 2016 7:52 PM EST2016-01-14 00:52:51 GMT

    Columbus Police confirm two arrests have been made in the Jan. 4 triple homicide in Upatoi, GA. During a press conference held by Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren on Wednesday, this crime was "directed at that house" where three family members were brutally killed.

    More >>

    Columbus Police confirm two arrests have been made in the Jan. 4 triple homicide in Upatoi, GA. During a press conference held by Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren on Wednesday, this crime was "directed at that house" where three family members were brutally killed.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Death of 3 in Upatoi under investigation by CPD

    Death of 3 in Upatoi under investigation by CPD

    Monday, January 4 2016 9:46 AM EST2016-01-04 14:46:03 GMT
    Wednesday, January 6 2016 5:01 PM EST2016-01-06 22:01:08 GMT
    (Source: Emilie Arroyo/WTVM)(Source: Emilie Arroyo/WTVM)

    Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms that his office is investigating three homicides at a home in Columbus early Monday. 

    More >>

    Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms that his office is investigating three homicides at a home in Columbus early Monday. 

    More >>
UPATOI, GA (WTVM) -

A Columbus family learned Tuesday evening the person arrested for murdering three of their loved ones was someone they knew. 

Gloria Short, 54, Caleb Short, 17, and Gianna Lindsey, 11, were killed inside their Upatoi home on Jan. 4. 

On Wednesday during a press conference held by the Columbus Police Department, the media learned 17-year-old Jervarceay Tapley, who was arrested for the triple murder, was like family to the victims even though he wasn't a blood relative.

“I have forgiven them in my heart. It is my desire in my heart that the family forgive, that the community forgive and through faith in our God it helps us to heal through forgiveness," says Bishop Kevin Jones, Gloria Short's oldest son.

Tapley was friends with Caleb but Gloria's brother said he suspected him all along.

“My sister bought Tapley clothes, got his hair cut when he was with Caleb, she treated him like he was her own child,” said Kevin.

Tapley is one of two suspects arrested for three counts of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, burglary and two counts of theft by motor vehicle. 

“We thank God for his strength. We could never get through without Him and we are hoping people see how good God is. That you should draw close to God even in the midst of tragedy," says Shameika Averett mother of Gianna Lindsey.

Averett says scholarships are being set up through the two youngest victims' schools - one through Shaw High School in honor of 17-year-old Caleb Short and another through Ridgecrest Elementary in honor of Gianna.

"Also the Kingdom Metropolitan Worship Center's preparatory school is offering a scholarship. It is going to be a scholarship for five girls," says Averett.

Columbus Police Chief Boren confirmed Raheam Daniel Gibson, 19, as the second suspect.

Gibson is being held in Harris County Prison and Tapley is scheduled to be in Muscogee County Recorder's Court Friday at 2 p.m.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly