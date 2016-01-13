2 additional suspects arrested in Riverland Dr. shooting - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

2 additional suspects arrested in Riverland Dr. shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police announce two additional arrests in a Columbus murder case from last month.

Police say they have also arrested 16-year-old Kenjerald Jordan and 20-year-old Dantrell Sims in the Dec. 16 shooting death of Darwyn Taylor on Riverland Drive at Riverwind Apartments.

Jacorion Gary, 19, and Jaleel Merritt, 20, were already arrested Monday in connection to the shooting.

Police say reports show attempted armed robbery as the motive.

Both Jordan and and Sims are scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Friday. Gary and Merritt have already had their preliminary hearings.

