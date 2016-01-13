2 additional suspects arrested in Riverland Dr. shooting

Columbus police have made two arrests in a shooting that took place on Riverland Drive in Columbus on Dec. 16, 2015. According to Columbus police, 20-year-old Jaleel Merritt and 19-year-old Jacorion Gary were arrested in connection to the deadly shooting.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police have made two arrests in a shooting that took place on Riverland Drive in Columbus on Dec. 16, 2015. According to Columbus police, 20-year-old Jaleel Merritt and 19-year-old Jacorion Gary were arrested in connection to the deadly shooting. Police reports show the motive of the shooting was attempted armed robbery. This incident left 22-year-old Darwyn Taylor dead at the scene. Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Columbus police announce two additional arrests in a Columbus murder case from last month.



Police say they have also arrested 16-year-old Kenjerald Jordan and 20-year-old Dantrell Sims in the Dec. 16 shooting death of Darwyn Taylor on Riverland Drive at Riverwind Apartments.

Jacorion Gary, 19, and Jaleel Merritt, 20, were already arrested Monday in connection to the shooting.

Police say reports show attempted armed robbery as the motive.

Both Jordan and and Sims are scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Friday. Gary and Merritt have already had their preliminary hearings.

