Who are the suspects arrested in the Upatoi triple murder?

UPATOI, GA (WTVM) – Raheam Gibson and Jervarceay Tapley have been charged in the Upatoi murders of Gloria Short, Caleb Short, and Gianna Lindsey.

We are digging deeper and learning more about the two teens accused in the triple murders.

One of the suspects, Raheam Gibson has previous criminal charges. Gibson was sentenced to probation two years ago with theft by taking, criminal trespass and obstruction.

Attorney Mark Shelnutt spoke exclusively with WTVM about their client's new charges. Shelnutt says, "Raheam is no murderer and that's one thing we want to make sure to get that message out there."

Police say Gibson was arrested Tuesday at his home on Jones Ave., and Jervarceay Tapley was arrested at his home on Calhoun Dr. in south Columbus.

Some of Tapley’s family describe him as a shy and very respectful young man.

A woman who wants to remain anonymous is a family friend and has known Tapley since he was a baby. She says, "I questioned him about it. I asked him did he know anything and he looked at me like I was crazy and said no."

Tapley, a junior in high school does not have a criminal history. Family and friends say he has never been in trouble with the law.

Both boys are facing some serious charges in killings that shook the community to its core. 17-year-old Jervayceay Tapley will be charged as an adult according to the district attorney. He is being housed at the Muscogee County Jail while Raheam Gibson is at the Harris County jail due to safety reasons.

