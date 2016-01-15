Upatoi triple murder suspects both pled not guilty; denied bond

Mugshots of the two suspects charged in the triple murder in Upatoi. (Source: Muscogee County Jail)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The two suspects charged in the triple murder of three people, including a 17-year-old and an 11-year-old, made their first appearance in recorder's court on Friday.

Both suspects, Jervarceay Tapley, 17, and Raheam Gibson, 19, appeared in Muscogee County Recorder's Court, where they pled not guilty.

Both suspects plead not guilty, neither would testify. No bond is issued and the case is bound over to superior court — Georgia Ellyse (@GeorgiaWTVM) January 15, 2016

Tapley pleads not guilty — Georgia Ellyse (@GeorgiaWTVM) January 15, 2016

Police say Gibson admitted to taking one of the cars from the Short's home on Bentley drive — Georgia Ellyse (@GeorgiaWTVM) January 15, 2016

Tapley and Gibson are both being charged with three counts of murder, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, burglary, and two counts of theft by motor vehicle.

Blood found in shower of one of the suspect's home — Georgia Ellyse (@GeorgiaWTVM) January 15, 2016

Gibson's defense attorney is asking if the prosecution has evidence to tie him to the crime scene — Georgia Ellyse (@GeorgiaWTVM) January 15, 2016

Defense asks what weapons were used... Police say this is an on-going investigation and can not release that information at this time. — Georgia Ellyse (@GeorgiaWTVM) January 15, 2016

Jan. 4, Gloria Short, 54, her son 17-year-old Caleb Short, and her 11-year-old granddaughter Gianna Lindsey were found beaten to death in Gloria's home on the 3000 block of Bentley Drive in the Upatoi.

