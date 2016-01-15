Upatoi triple murder suspects both pled not guilty; denied bond - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Upatoi triple murder suspects both pled not guilty; denied bond

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Mugshots of the two suspects charged in the triple murder in Upatoi. (Source: Muscogee County Jail) Mugshots of the two suspects charged in the triple murder in Upatoi. (Source: Muscogee County Jail)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The two suspects charged in the triple murder of three people, including a 17-year-old and an 11-year-old, made their first appearance in recorder's court on Friday. 

Both suspects, Jervarceay Tapley, 17, and Raheam Gibson, 19, appeared in Muscogee County Recorder's Court, where they pled not guilty. 

Tapley and Gibson are both being charged with three counts of murder, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, burglary, and two counts of theft by motor vehicle.  

Jan. 4, Gloria Short, 54, her son 17-year-old Caleb Short, and her 11-year-old granddaughter Gianna Lindsey were found beaten to death in Gloria's home on the 3000 block of Bentley Drive in the Upatoi. 

