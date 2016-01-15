Suspects pled not guilt in Riverland Dr. shooting death

Two more suspects in connection with an alleged armed robbery gone wrong in December 2015 made their first court appearance on Friday.

Kenjerald Jordan, 16, and Dantrell Sims, 20, appeared in court Friday morning pleading not guilty to murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of criminal attempt armed robbery in the Dec. 16 shooting death of Darwyn Taylor.



Two other suspects, Jacorian Gary, 19, and Jaleel Merritt, 20, were previously arrested in connection to the murder on the 1800 block of Riverland Drive.



During Sim’s and Jordan’s preliminary hearing Friday at the Muscogee County Recorders court it was revealed that Jordan, Sims and Merritt had been involved in crimes together in the past.



According to CPD, Jordan was not in school the day of the murder and had not been in school since Dec. 10.



The prosecution explained told the judge that four suspects have been arrested because a concerned citizen witnessed three individuals running out of a wooded area near the crime scene and they were picked up in a vehicle by a fourth person.

Police say multiple weapons were fired at the scene.



Sims and Jordan will have their bond and trial set in Superior Court. Gary and Merritt have already had their preliminary hearings.

