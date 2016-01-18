VIDEO: Nobel Prize releases rare recording of MLK Jr.'s 1964 lecture

(WTVM) - For the first time ever, the Nobel Prize has released the recording of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Nobel Lecture.

Dr. King was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 at the age of 35, the youngest man to ever win the award.

"This is the first time in history this speech has been made available in its entirety to a global audience since Dr. King originally delivered it in Oslo, Norway over 51 years ago," the Nobel Prize Facebook page wrote.

King was awarded for the Nobel Peace Prize for his nonviolent stance against racial injustices and segregation during the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

In this speech, he echos one of his most iconic lines: "Free at last! Free at last! Thank God Almighty, we are free at last!"

The speech was recorded on Dec. 11, 1964, and the lecture has been a requirement of all laureates, with few exceptions, since 1901.

Dr. Clayborn Carson, the Director of the King Institute at Stanford University, said this lecture is one of Dr. King's "most important speeches.

