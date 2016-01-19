Defense attorney seeks to drop Phenix City teen's hit-and-run murder charges

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A Phenix City teen accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian was arraigned in court Tuesday morning. The attorney for 17-year-old Joshua Gorman filed an oral motion in court Tuesday requesting his client’s indictment be dismissed.



According to the Russell County District Attorney’s, office the defense made the motion because they really just want the case thrown out, something the family believes is highly unlikely.



“There’s a lot of evidence. I mean it’s very obvious that he definitely hit him and Nathan has every right to have his story told in court and for them to dismiss it would be unthinkable,” says Miranda Potter a friend of the Wombles’ family.



The motion to dismiss charges will be held on Feb. 24, according to the victim’s family. Gorman faces first and second-degree murder charges for the April 2015 hit-and-run death of 31-year-old Nathan Wombles on Bonanza Drive.

Earlier this month Gorman’s youthful offender application was denied leaving him charged as an adult.

Wombles is survived by his wife and two children.



The DA’s office says they expect the trial for the murder charges to begin sometime in March.

