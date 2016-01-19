Mayor says Columbus has partially reached goal to end homelessne - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Mayor says Columbus has partially reached goal to end homelessness

(COLUMBUS, GA) WTVM Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson outlined the city’s accomplishments, challenges, and remaining possibilities during the State of the City address on Tuesday. 

As the 69th Mayor of the Fountain City and the first to be re-elected during a contested race since consolidation, Tomlinson said her faith in miracles was reaffirmed in 2015. 

“It wasn’t just one, it was several [miracles] and the evidence teaches us anew that great things are possible and insurmountable problems can be overcome,” Tomlinson said.

The first miracle happened when thousands of women came together to save Sweetbriar College from closing—the mayor’s undergraduate alma mater. 

“We raised $28.5 million in 110 days. We converted $14 million into cash in 70 days and reached a settlement that required the college to stay open,” said Tomlinson.

The mayor said she recounted the measure because if thousands of women disconnected by geography can pull off such a feat, what can the Columbus, GA community do if they come together to tackle the improbable?

One of those feats is cure homelessness.

“Do not laugh or roll your eyes, because we already have in part," added Tomlinson.

Another miracle unfolded several years ago when city leaders launched a 10-year plan to stomp out homelessness. 

Back then, philanthropic leaders and City Council invested in the plan. The United Way agreed to house “Home for Good,” a sphere heading organization and a board and stakeholders became engaged and devoted their time and efforts to the plan. 

“Columbus then became one of several 70 cities chosen nationwide to participate in the transformative Zero 2016 plan to end homelessness to permanently house those that experience homelessness and provide support to them," Tomlinson said. "I think that would be shocking it you had told us five years ago, that today we'd be at functional zero for curing homelessness for veterans."

Tomlinson said Columbus has permanently housed 86 veterans.

“We are on our way to being at functional zero for chronically homelessness now we've got a ways to go so far we've only permanently housed 55 chronically homeless,” Tomlinson said.

But one of her biggest challenges has been getting the city onboard with the controversial property tax freeze. 

“Advisers will tell you do not adopt a freeze because it will affect your job growth and it will affect your population influx. Young people, workforce talent will not move to your community because you have to live in a house 14 years before you get to the favorable side of the freeze,” explained Tomlinson.
  
Tomlinson believes the property tax freeze is why Columbus has seen net zero job growth in 30 years.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly