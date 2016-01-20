Columbus attorney confirms civil lawsuit to be filed against CSU police officer

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus attorney confirmed on Wednesday that she'll be filing a civil claim against a Columbus State University police officer who shot and killed 20-year-old Zikarious Flint in 2014.

This happened after the district attorney took a grand jury's recommendation to not pursue criminal charges last month.

"A lot of people in the community thought the case was over, well it is very far from over from a civil rights stand point really it's just begun," Katonga Wright said, with Attorney of Wright Legal Group.



Police reports indicate that, Flint who was not a student, was loading a gun on CSU's campus and was shot twice in the back after running from officers.

The incident occurred in March of 2014 leaving the Flint family less than two months to file their lawsuit.

"There was 911 recordings, there are video cameras from different points in time on the campus along the foot chase that occurred," Wright said

Wright says although she was given access to the GBI file after the DA decided not to indict the officer who shot Flint, she's waiting to access other evidence before formally filing a civil claim.



"There may not be criminal charges against officer Scott that doesn't necessarily mean there hasn't been some type of civil rights violation as a result of his actions that day in choosing to shoot a fleeing suspect in the back," said Wright.

"Obviously if there was a future civil suit we would defend our officer's actions vigorously because we still very much support our officer and that responsibility to keep this campus safe,” Rus Drew stated, CSU’s Chief of Police.



Drew says he is confident about Officer Scott's actions because they have been affirmed by an internal investigation, the GBI and a grand jury.



"In the event any lawsuit is filed against Columbus State, as a state agency that lawsuit would be defended by the State's Attorney General's Office," said Drew.

The civil lawsuit must be filed no later than March 30, 2016 in order to comply with the two year statute of limitation for this type of case.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.