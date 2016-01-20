How Columbus is addressing its homeless veterans - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

How Columbus is addressing its homeless veterans

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson says the city is making strides on an unbelievable feat to end homelessness, especially with veterans.

The 86 veterans who were once homeless now have a roof overhead, bringing the count to zero for the number of homeless veterans in the city.

Home for Good is a United Way program that's spearheading efforts to help end homelessness in Columbus. 

Since the program began, they've moved 86 veterans from the streets to homes. 

We talked to one of the veterans who's been homeless for the last three years and served in the Air Force for seven years during 1980s. 

Nellie Harris moved to Columbus and would later lose her job, which was the beginning of tough times that left her homeless until now.

“I didn't serve this country half as much as these people have served me, that's just the way it is… I was in the Air Force but this particular program it showed there's another route to go,” Harris said.

Harris came in contact with the program just four months ago and she is so excited to be moving into her home on Thursday.

This is made possible through the help of several organizations like the VA, Volunteers of America, New Horizons, landlords and real estate companies.

Harris is one of 86 veterans who are now in permanent homes, and 55 non-veterans have also been taken off the streets with more to come.

“Much of it was through the generosity of grants and donors, and these veterans, most of them have an income and it’s just a redirection of how that money is spent,” said Pat Frey, executive director of Home for Good.

While veterans like Harris are staying in apartments and homes throughout the city, the services don’t stop there. The program also provides support to the veterans once they're placed in a home.

Additionally, Home for Good under United Way works together once a year for the Point-in-Time Count, canvassing the streets and shelters conducting a census for those without permanent housing.  

On Monday, Jan. 25 those individuals are asked to come into various locations for a survey. This survey helps improve housing and employment for the homeless.

Volunteers will all meet at the United Way office at 5:45 a.m. and be out on the street by 6:30 a.m.

Length of time Surveying
Monday, Jan. 25 6:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Unsheltered/ Street Count 
Monday, Jan. 25 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Unsheltered/ Street Count

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly