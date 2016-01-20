Political candidates in Russell County meet with potential voters at forum

Registered voters in Russell County head to the polls in March to make decisions on some big political races.

On Wednesday night, they got a preview of who they'd be voting for.

Sponsored by the American Legion in Phenix City, the Phenix City Board of Realtors and Phenix City/Russell County Chamber of Commerce, this was their way of bringing all the candidates in one spot so potential voters could hear from their possible future leaders, including some familiar names, like a longtime educator.

A room full of residents, some supporters came out to hear the nine candidates they may be voting to put in local and congressional offices - one being Larry DiChiara, former Phenix City Schools Superintendent, now running for Alabama U.S. House District 3.

Deborah Willis has lived in Russell County all her life. She says this forum is important to understand more in-depth about those on the ballot.

"Ken Davis, our D.A. He's been here a long time. I want to see what he has to say by him being a long time D.A. versus the incoming," said Deborah Willis.

Willis was also hoping to hear candidates address some ongoing issues in the county.

"Our roads is one thing. We have some bad roads in the county. They've been working with that issue," said Willis.

First up to the podium to answer questions were candidates for District Attorney. Jamie Graham is up against longtime Russell County D.A. Ken Davis.

Then questions were directed towards Judicial Candidates - those for District Court Judge - including the first female judicial candidate in Russell County, April Logan.

Concerned voter Barbara Lagrand has always been involved in Russell County politics and wants to see some clear changes in her county.

"Many of the politicians here, I have served on their campaign staff. I also been some of the campaign managers but I've seen some errors made here. And we need to get it right here in Russell County. My concern this year is what we are going to do to improve. At most of the forums I've been to, I haven't gotten to that yet," said Lagrand.

The questions from the forum were provided by the Auburn University political science department.

After the forum, there was a meet and greet with the candidates.

Candidates for District Attorney:

Jamie Graham-Democratic

Ken Davis-Democratic

Judicial Candidates:

Buster Landreau

Zach Collins

April Logan

Walter Gray

Congressional Candidates:

Larry DiChiara-Republican

Mike Rogers-Republican

Jessie Smith-Democratic

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.