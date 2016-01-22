Columbus vets seek help from Georgia lawmakers

One Georgia lawmaker in Atlanta is working on getting more in touch with people across the entire state.

On Friday in Columbus, issues were tackled like troubles plaguing our military veteran community.

"Veteran issues are big in Columbus as everyone knows, we have a very large retiree community here, so we're trying to reach out to them," Kathy Burns, a representative from Senator David Perdue's office.



2015 research showed Alabama and Georgia had some of the longest wait times for veterans to receive medical care. Despite a recent visit from VA Secretary Robert McDonald, who promised to tackle the issue and in addition to a new VA clinic on post, the problems are still prevalent.

The stand still on the matter has prompting locals to speak out about it at the Chamber of Commerce Friday.

"We've seen no changes whatsoever, unfortunately they don't have enough physicians, most of the doctors that the clinic that we have see over 1,000 veterans that are assigned to them per doctor," said Columbus veteran James Wilkoff.



It was a Friday afternoon of patients listening for Burns, who serves as a liaison for the people of 15 counties in West-Central Georgia. The patients want Senator Perdue to hear them out on issues in their area.

"Hear some of their concerns, and issues, and things that I can take back to our staff folks and also Senator Perdue," said Burns.



She called this a pop-up "mobile" office, where people could voice their concerns on a variety of issues.

"One thing that concerns me especially, is that our Columbus area has experienced flat growth over the past 30 years, that has been stated by the Mayor, and by the Chamber CEO," said Jed Harris, a concerned Columbus businessman.

If you missed the event Friday, officials from the senator's office say you can visit their website by clicking here. You can also get in contact with them to speak up on any issues.

Officials from Perdue's office say they will be at a meet and greet at the National Infantry Museum in March to further tackle some of those military matters.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.