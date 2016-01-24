Trunks of Love provides hope and food to the homeless in the valley

For several people on 3rd Ave. and 17th St, in Columbus, the homemade meal of spaghetti and green beans is a token of love from a local nonprofit.

"Trunks of Love has not only helped and changed the homeless, but our volunteers just have really grown since doing this. They have been humbled and changed," said Lauren Livingston, Executive Director.

Trunks of Love started on Christmas Day 2014 by sisters Lauren and Erin Livingston. Their goal is to provide help and hope to those in need and to serve the homeless and low income families in Phenix City and Columbus.

At least once a week they bring meals, snack and hygiene bags out hand them out of the back of their trunks.

"For me I'm so grateful by the grace of God that someone come out here and help these people. You never know when you might need someone if you're in a situation like this," said Chris Payne, who sometimes live on the street.

Volunteers from different churches and all walks of life visit what they call "camps."

"We've gotten down on their level. There's been times we sat down in their tents to talk to them," said Erin Livingston.

During their weekly visits, volunteers pray for those they are helping and provide them with resources to have a better life.

"We have seen families reunited and mothers get their children back," said Erin.

"They all thought we wouldn't come back. They say a lot of people say, they'll see them again but they never do. So when they say "that's what they all say," that inspired us to show them that they can trust us and we'll always be back," said Lauren.

To date, Trunks of Love says they have helped about 30 people transition from living on the streets and into safer places to live.

Trunks of Love is always in need of donations to continue their service to others. They sometimes partner with The Trinity House, Grace House and Damascus Way to help the homeless.

If you would like more information about Trunks of Love, visit them on Facebook or email them at trunksoflove@yahoo.com.

