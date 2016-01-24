Columbus firefighters battling a house fire on 28th Ave.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus firefighters are battling a house fire on 28th Ave. near Harold St. in south Columbus. Authorities were called out to the home around 9:00 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, the structure was fully involved with flames and smoke.

A car located in the driveway of the home also caught on fire.

Firefighters doused the home trying to get the blaze under control.

We are waiting to hear how the fire may have started; stay with WTVM for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.