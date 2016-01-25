Mother of East AL infant says son to return home following heart transplant surgery

Baby Davis smiles in a picture taken by his mother, Amanda, that she posted on Facebook on Monday. (Source Amanda Boswell)

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - An East Alabama teacher and mother announced that her infant son, who was one of the youngest people in the world to undergo a rare heart procedure and eventual heart transplant, can return home later this week.

Amanda Boswell wrote Monday on Facebook that her youngest son, Davis, has recovered from having a rare Berlin Heart device procedure, and will be returning to the family's Auburn home.

"Davis is coming HOME!!!! To Auburn!!! On Thursday!!! Everything looked great at his clinic appointment this morning," Boswell wrote on Monday. "After his clinic appointment on Thursday, this little guy will finally be at HIS house. I am crying tears of thanksgiving this morning. There were days I didn't think THIS day would ever come. And here it is! Thank you JESUS! To Him we give all the glory!!! Praise God from whom all blessings flow!!!"

Davis, a 7-month-old, had been recovering at Children's Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham, following heart transplant surgery. Following his birth on June 30, 2015, Davis became one of the youngest children to undergo the procedure with the Berlin Heart device after having several health conditions at just 19 days old.

Doctors diagnosed Davis with Enterovirus, a respiratory illness that spread and eventually attacked Davis's heart, and compromised his left ventricle.

The Berlin heart device temporarily corrected Davis's health condition, pumping the blood into his body from his heart for him. Davis needed a heart transplant, which he received in December.

The artificial heart device received approval by the FDA in 2011.

Amanda and her husband, Tucker, have continuously had an outpouring of support from their community through a GoFundMe page, which helped the young family pay for Davis's medical expenses and lodging for the family as they stayed in Birmingham.

