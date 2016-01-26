Share bacon and love on Valentine's Day with reservations at Waffle House

Nothing says I love you like bacon, according to Waffle House. (Source: Waffle House/Facebook)

(WTVM) - If you prefer your Valentine's Day date night under fluorescent lights and intertwined with the sensual sounds of hash browns sizzling on a flattop, then this option is for you.

Waffle House says 140 restaurants across the U.S. will be taking reservations for Valentine's Day for the eighth year in a row.

The date night will include candles, white tablecloths and menus to set the mood over waffles and bacon.

"Valentine's Day at Waffle House is all about having fun with the ones you love," says Pat Warner, Waffle House Vice President of Culture. "It has become an annual tradition for customers, and our Associates greatly enjoy it as well."

Waffle House also encourages lovers of love (and of bacon) to share their date night photos on Instagram @wh_1955 or on the Waffle House Facebook page - and to use the hashtag #waffles4lovers in their posts.

For a list of locations taking reservations, you can click here.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.