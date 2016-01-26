Scene cleared following 'suspicious package' at Columbus post office

A cleared scene from the post office in Downtown Columbus on Tuesday after a 'suspicious package' was found. (Source: Emilie Arroyo/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Hazmat crews were on scene of what was originally investigated as a suspicious package at the U.S. Post Office located at 120 12th Avenue on Tuesday.

Roads around the building in Downtown Columbus were temporarily closed for the time, and yellow tape was wrapped around one entrance of the library. The post office reopened around 1 p.m.

