SLIDESHOW: Tuesday marks 'National Spouses Day'

(WTVM) – If you don't want to wait until Valentine’s Day to have a night out with your significant other, you now have an excuse to go out today!

That's because it's National Spouses Day. With busy schedules, work, kids and chores, they can all get in the way.

So take time today to let your spouse know just how much they are appreciated, and don’t forget to tell your spouse, “I love you.”

National Spouses Day is observed annually on Jan. 26.

We would love to see pictures of you and your spouse! You can send your pictures to pix@wtvm.com to be featured in our slideshow.

