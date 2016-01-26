Muscogee Co. inmate claims sexual assault happened in laundry ro - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Muscogee Co. inmate claims sexual assault happened in laundry room

Marcus Kennedy (Source: Muscogee County Jail) Marcus Kennedy (Source: Muscogee County Jail)

COLUMBUS , GA (WTVM) - A 36-year-old mother of four held on probation violation charges at the Muscogee County Jail claims she was sexually assault by a sheriff’s deputy. 

The accusations were brought forth a week after the sexual misconduct allegedly happened, but reportedly occurred more than once.  

Sheriff John Darr says Marcus Kennedy allegedly engaged in the sexual acts with the inmate in the laundry room area, where he was assigned.  

"We are trying to sort out how this individual was alone long enough for that to have occurred," Darr says. 

Kennedy was responsible for taking the inmates’ linens and uniforms and passing those out. Sheriff Darr also says Kennedy did not cooperate with investigators regarding the accusations. 

Both parties in the case have hired attorneys to represent them. The victim has retained Columbus attorney Mark Shelnett as legal counsel. He released the following statement:

This is a serious situation. This is the second person I have represented that was assaulted in the laundry room at the jail. She had the courage to report these deplorable actions, despite being threatened with retaliation.

"This is not indicative of what goes on in the type of people alarm force meant especially at the sheriff’s office," Darr added. "We have an individual who has made a serious mistake and if it comes a time for him to be held accountable he will."

Kennedy was released on a nearly $15,000 bond on Monday, hours after his arrest. He was being held in Harris County for safety reasons. Attorney Stacey Jackson is representing him, who had no comment about the case. 

A preliminary hearing set for Thursday in Municipal Court, but will likely be waived now that Kennedy is out on bail. The case will proceed to Superior Court at a later date.

