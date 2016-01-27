WATCH: Surveillance video shows Walmart theft suspects

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Phenix City police are in need of the public’s help to identify Walmart theft suspects.

The theft occurred at Walmart Supercenter in Phenix City on Jan. 25 around 11 p.m. The Phenix City Police Department posted pictures of the suspects on Facebook Wednesday morning.

They walked right in, and less than an hour later, walked right out with nearly $2,000 worth of electronics stuffed in shopping carts.



"It appeared they were working together and entered the electronic section," said Phenix City Lt.Steve Nolin.



We sat down with officials Wednesday afternoon to review the footage that caught the suspect's bold and illegal moves on tape. The group loaded their carts and left without paying. They then filed into two cars, and the whole thing was caught on multiple cameras.

"Most every business these days has some type of video surveillance, and video surveillance right now is one of our best crime fighting and crime prevention tools," said Nolin.



Investigators tallied up numbers, finding that this Monday night heist was not the first of it's kind. 175 thefts at Walmart were reported in 2015, and out of those 175 incidents, Phenix City police were able to make 113 arrests related to the crimes. Additionally, Walmart was able to detain 64 percent of the perpetrators themselves.

According to police reports, one Columbus Walmart also took a heavy hit when a shoplifter stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from last October through December.

Phenix City officials tell us they responded to more than 400 calls from Walmart in 2015 that included thefts, forged checks, fraudulent credit card use and assaults.

If anyone has any information about this incident please contact Phenix City Police Investigations Division at (334) 448-2835.

