VIDEO: Fort Benning soldier buys meal for AL kids spotted selling goods for cash

Lt. Col. Robert Risdon, currently stationed at Fort Benning, was traveling back to Columbus from Mobile with Jason Gibson from the Senior Bowl when they stopped in Greenville, AL, 45 miles southwest of Montgomery, to grab a bite to eat at a Taco Bell.

While they were eating, they noticed two young boys - a 9-year-old and a 12-year-old - selling some type of goods for money inside the business.

"They were in the store trying to continue to sell. I noticed they had just gotten out of the rain, they were both soaking wet," said Risdon.

Gibson said neither he nor Risdon had any cash to give the boys, so instead, the service member approached the boys and asked them if they wanted something to eat.

"I was in a Taco Bell tonight when two kids came in trying to sell home made desserts for money," Gibson wrote on his Facebook post. "I overheard a soldier ask the kids if they were hungry and told them to follow him to the counter, he would buy them dinner."

The boys, Gibson said, were very thankful, and the polite young men chatted with Risdon - were very grateful for Risdon's actions.

"I heard the little one say 'I want to be just like you when I grow up' and saluted him," Gibson wrote.

"I thought it was amazing. A 9-year-old boy is coming up to me and saying you protect us. You take care of us... They have inspired me as much as I have made them feel good by filling their bellies a little bit," said Risdon.

Gibson, who is the head coach of the indoor professional football team, the Columbus Lions, was also in awe of Risdon's actions.

"I had to video it and share. Our troops are always taking care of us," Gibson wrote.

The video, since it was posted on Tuesday, has received more than 36,000 views and has been shared more than 840 shares.

