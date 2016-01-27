Officials discuss previous alleged cases of wrongdoing at Muscog - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Officials discuss previous alleged cases of wrongdoing at Muscogee Co. Jail

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Reports are surfacing of previous alleged wrongdoing at the Muscogee County Jail following a recent sexual assault case involving a former deputy and an inmate.

Attorney Mark Shelnutt says he represented a female inmate two years ago who he claims was engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a sergeant at the jail.

"It was an improper sexual relationship and there was discipline," Shelnutt said. 

Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr also says the alleged incident took place in the laundry room of the jail - the same area that’s in question in the current case.  

The sergeant, according to Darr, was demoted to sheriff’s deputy and moved to the front office for passing letters and notes with the inmate.

The writings pertained to the inmate asking the deputy to put money on her books. Darr denies that there were any sexual acts going on between the guard and the inmate and said the deputy is no longer with the sheriff's office.

In the 2014 case, Shelnutt says his client was released early and they did not pursue a civil suit.  

In the most recent case, former Muscogee County Deputy Marcus Kennedy was arrested Monday and charged with violating the oath of office and sexual assault on a person in custody.

Shelnutt is also representing the inmate who made the recent allegations; she is still incarcerated. 

