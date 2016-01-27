CPD investigate at least 12 overnight business burglaries

From restaurants to nail salons, 12 Columbus businesses were burglarized overnight on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, we spoke to the Columbus Police Department to find out if any of these break-ins are connected.

One of the businesses hit was the restaurant Mr. Wings, who say they do not have an estimate of the damage at this point. Two of their cash registers were taken, and a side door was broken into.

Based on police reports, the cost of damage at the other businesses ranges from $300 to $800.

"Please come forward it's a senseless crime, it's hurting our local economy it's just wrong and it needs to be reported," said Shane Smith, manager at Mr. Wings.

Smith is still trying to calculate his loss, but admits that it could have been worse.

"I'm just glad it didn't happen while we were here you know people could have been hurt over something as simple as money," Smith said.

The suspects also used a brick to break through a window at the Super Stop Grocery store on Veterans Parkway.

A brick was also found inside I Heart Nails salon on Warm Springs Road, and a crowbar is believed to have been used to break down the door at Mr. Wings.

"Approximately 12-13 businesses have reported burglaries or we have responded to burglaries,” said Major J.D. Hawk with the Columbus Police Department. “Pretty much all of them break out the front door and go in."

Hawk confirmed Wednesday afternoon that I Heart Nails salon on Warm Springs Road, Super Stop Grocery on Veterans, Sun Ray Cleaners on River Road, Hot Wing Connection and Young's Oriental on South Lumpkin were all hit.

"You need to secure your business as best as possible," Hawk said.



If glass is all you have installed, Hawk suggests plexiglass or installing metal bars, camera systems not just inside the store but also facing the parking lot as well.

In the event of a break-in, parking lot footage can help police identify the vehicle used in the burglary.

They also urge you to never leave cash or any other items of opportunity in your place of business overnight.

Police have not confirmed any details about the suspects involved in these crimes or if they are related.

If you have any information on these burglaries you are urged to contact the Police department at (706) 653-3400 or by calling 911.

