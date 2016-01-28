Police: Man posing as lost traveler in Columbus arrested for public indecency

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man accused of exposing himself to women after posing as a lost traveler in Columbus has been arrested, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Police say Blakely Griffin was arrested on Jan. 27 for public indecency.

On Jan. 22, police received a report stating that a white male driving a white car, with a Georgia license plate #PWG5716, drove up to a victim asking for directions to Fort Benning.

The incident happened at 3150 Macon Road, in the parking lot in front of the Ross clothing store. The man, later identified as Griffin, was undressed from the waist down and was masturbating, police said.

The alleged suspect drove away, and the victim called 9121 to report the crime.

According to police, Griffin has bonded out of jail.

Based on information from witnesses, CPD is asking for any other potential victims to come forward. People with information can contact Detective Amanda Hogan at (706)-225-4278 or the Bureau of Investigation at (706)-653-3400.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.