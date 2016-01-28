Injured Lee Co. home invasion suspect in jail following hospital release

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The suspect who was shot and injured during a home invasion earlier this month has been released from the hospital and is now in jail at the Lee County Detention Center.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, Robert Wiggins, 20, of Columbus, GA, was shot and injured while he and two others were involved in a home invasion on the 3400 block of Lee County Road 177 on Jan. 19 in Cusseta. Wiggins was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Wiggins was shot by the homeowner, Curtis Thornton Rudd, 85, who died after being shot during the home invasion.

[RELATED: Cusseta home invasion victim laid to rest Friday]

Wiggins, along with Devonte Mike, 20, and Khaleef Marshall, 20, of Opelika, have been charged with capital murder and additional charges connected to the home invasion and Rudd's death.

Law enforcement said that Rudd "died a hero," firing his .38-caliber handgun in return fire to the alleged intruders, injuring Wiggins.

Wiggins later ended up at the East Alabama Medical Center after the home invasion with a gunshot wound.

[RELATED: Third arrest made in connection to Cusseta home invasion]

If you have any information about these cases or any other cases please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334)-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.