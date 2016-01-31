Phenix City man awarded $1,000 after filing taxes at H&R Block

A Phenix City man has an extra $1,000 because of a campaign by a nationwide tax preparer.

For the first year ever H&R Block is giving away $1,000 to a 1,000 people everyday across the country during tax refund season.

William Allen is the first winner in the Chattahoochee Valley area to receive a thousand dollars. He picked up his check at the Phenix City office Sunday at 10 a.m.

"Came in to file my taxes, and pretty much got lucky I guess or because of the best employees ever here," said Allen.

"The easiest way is to come to any H&R Block and get your takes done and we can follow the process at the tax desk of getting you entered," said Kirk Allard, District General Manager of H&R Block.

Allen says he has been a client of H&R Block since 2007. He plans to use the money to pay off some bills.

H&R Block says this nationwide campaign will end on Feb. 15. Visit hrblock.com/grand for more details on the daily giveaway.

