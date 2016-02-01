Family remembers man killed in deadly Outlaws Saloon brawl

Columbus police have confirmed that a man involved in an incident at a Columbus bar on Saturday night passed away on Sunday.

A big brawl turned deadly for a young Columbus man over the weekend, and police are calling his death suspicious.

It was mayhem in the parking lot of Outlaws Saloon on north Veterans Parkway in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

We obtained exclusive cellphone video from the family of Marquis Brown, the man who died less than 24 hours after the big fight.



The beginning of the video is the calm before the storm. Then out of nowhere, blows were thrown and people knocked to the ground. We bleeped out the obscene words being shouted in the parking lot as the showdown unfolded.



Brown's aunt Audrey Bullocks spoke exclusively to News Leader 9.



"He was wonderful football player,” Bullocks said. “He played for Shaw High School. He was outgoing and we used to always see him play."



Bullocks and her family are now holding on to fond memories and pictures of Brown on and off the field.



"Just searching for answers...like I said, Marquis was the type of person who wouldn't hurt a fly,” Bullocks said.



Police say they are still trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together as to how this brawl started and why.

They're hoping the autopsy results expected back Wednesday will shed some light on how a parking lot brawl left a man dead.



Brown leaves behind two children ages two and three. Columbus police are asking anyone with information or cellphone video to contact them at (706) 653-3400.

The family of Marquis Brown have also established a GoFundMe for his funeral expenses. If you'd like to help the family, you can click here for more details.

