Sports Leader 9 covers National Signing Day

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Sports Leader 9 covers National Signing Day in the Chattahoochee Valley

By Tanita Gaither
By Dave Platta
By Paul Stockman
It was a busy National Signing Day 2016 in the Chattahoochee Valley. (Source: WTVM) It was a busy National Signing Day 2016 in the Chattahoochee Valley. (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The future is now for some high school football players - National Signing Day is Wednesday.

The future of college football takes center stage on National Signing day, and there may be a lot of Chattahoochee Valley flavor in major college football in the near future.

High school seniors of all sports signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Here are the #NSD2016 signees from Chattahoochee Valley (check back for updates all day) *BOLD = SIGNINGS HAVE HAPPENED:

  • Beauregard
    • C Bubba Dowdell - Auburn (preferred walk-on) 
    • QB Quay Wright - Albany State
    • DB Brandon Ray - LaGrange
    • LB Trevor May - LaGrange
    • WR Heath Senn - LaGrange
  • Marion County
    • DB Maurice CarterCumberland (KY)
    • DL Cameron CoxCumberland (KY)
  • Opelika
    • LB Zo Bridges - Troy
    • Tte Kyle Fourtenbary - Western Kentucky
    • OL Ryan Carlisle - Hampton
    • WR James Moss - Miles
    • LB Courtney Allen - Mississippi College
    • OL Bryant Norrell - Union
    • DB Charlie Benton - Butler CC
    • DL Jacorius Johnson - Butler CC
    • PK Tanner Blatt - Troy 
  • Carver
    • DB Javontay Smith - East Carolina
    • OL Fred Williams - Grambling State
    • QB Jawon Pass - Louisville
    • WR Gerald Reed - Benedict
    • DB Trevon Lowe - Fort Valley State
    • LB Jordan Rivers - Fort Valley State
    • WR Robert Henderson - Fort Valley State
    • DL Tyrik Baskin - Middle Georgia State
    • LB Ashton Calhoun - Globe Tech
    • OL Trevonne Atkins - Globe Tech
    • OL Tyler Davis - Globe Tech
    • RB Jaquaze Gaines - Globe Tech
    • RB Darius Love - Iowa Central CC
  • Eufaula
    • OT James Walker - Tennessee-Martin
    • LB Garenton Flowers - Butler CC
    • DE Trea Thomas - Fort Scott CC
    • LB Greg Ledbetter - Fort Scott CC
    • RB Jay Johnson - Fort Scott CC
    • OT Kyle Farmer - Garden City CC
  • Valley

    • DL Scott Avery - Alabama Prep

  • Shaw

    • OT Austin Hester - Georgia Military

  • Auburn
    • OT Austin Hester - Georgia Military 
    • PK Sage Ledbetter - Auburn (preferred walk-on)
    • TE Noah Barnes - Maryland
    • OT Tyler Pritchett - North Carolina
    • DE Michael Robinson - Troy
    • OT Jordan Paradise Miles
    • OT Robert Moore - Miles
    • RB Jacobi Smith - Tuskegee
    • DB Ty Giddens - Union
    • LB Tony Howard - Union
  • Central (Phenix City)
    • LB Jamal Couch - Mississippi State
    • DB John Broussard - Auburn (already enrolled)
    • WR Quan Weaver - Southern Miss
    • LB Walter Pritchett - Troy
    • DB Darius King - Alabama State
    • LB Toron Morten - Tennessee Tech
    • DL J'Lan Carson - Faulkner
    • LB Dru Daniel - Point
    • LB Jacorey Jones - Point
    • OL Nic Lewis - Point
    • OL Preston Loving - Point
    • DB Daveon Ward - Point
  • LaFayette
    • ?DB Quentin Ray - Union
  • Pacelli
    • RB DeAndre Bowman - Georgia State
    • LB Ben Davis - Davidson
    • WR Ricket Carter - Mount Union / Birmingham Southern
    • DB Mikal Marble - Cincinnati Christian
    • DB Trevor Robichaux - Cincinnati Christian
  • Smiths Station
    • LB Vada King - Arkansas State
    • LB Jacob Faver - Northern Arizona
    • DE Blake Murphy - Huntingdon
    • RB Khaliah Johnson - Point
    • RB Quandarius HoltKentucky Christian
    • C Aly Smith - South Alabama (Softball)
    • P Max Newton - Troy (Baseball)
    • P Tripp Jones - Huntingdon (Baseball)
    • MF Christian Howell - Point (Soccer)
    • P Allison Moore - CVCC (Softball)
    • IF Devin Brown - NW Florida (Baseball)
    • OF Dalton Sinquefield - Wallace-Hanceville (Baseball)
    • P Blake Rivera - Wallace-Hanceville (Baseball)
  • Callaway
    • RB Cedric Maynard - Tennessee State
    • OL Courtney Laye - Clark-Atlanta
    • LB Javoski Leverette - Clark-Atlanta
    • DE JT Wortham - Georgia Military
  • Spencer
    • SS Kameron Blackshear - Memphis (Preferred Walk-On)
    • RB Tyrell Smith - Morehouse
    • DB Dashae Hubbard - Tuskegee
    • DB Daymeonta White - Tuskegee
    • OL Carl Ash - Middle Georgia
    • WR Jermaine Hernandez - Faulkner
    • DL Chris Baker - Coffeyville
    • OL Raekwon Allen - Georgia Military
    • OL Malachi Wilson National Sport & Education Academy
  • LaGrange
    • OL Luke Elder - North Carolina
    • WR Andrew Askew - Western Carolina
    • RB Undriel Copeland - Clark-Atlanta
    • LB Kimani Barnes - Clark-Atlanta
    • OL Andrew Wegienka - LaGrange
    • PK Matthew Thomas - LaGrange
    • LB Keote Davis - Mount Union
    • WR Enrique Moody - Coffeeville CC
    • OL Emmanuel Mann - Rochester CC
    • LB Bobby Willoughby - Rochester CC
    • DB Dominique Copeland - Rochester CC
  • Columbus
    • DB Essang Bassey - Wake Forest
    • LB Ja'Quan Mason - Point
  • Troup
    • TE Travis Johnson - Crown
    • LB Austin Carter - Point
    • QB Dexterion Shealey - Georgia Military
  • Jordan

    • LB Markus Wright - Army

  • Northside
    • RB Kalan Watts - Limestone
    • OT Noah Daniel - Sioux Falls
    • WR Levi Dunn - LaGrange
    • MF Katie Ann Fitts - Wesleyan College (Soccer)
    • IF Mary Horne - CSU (Softball)
    • IF Madison Whipkey - CVCC (Softball)
  • Valley
    • DE Tyreic Martin - Miami
  • Harris County
    • LB Josh Rovig - Stetson
    • DL Tek Kalish - Maryville
    • WR Josh Stein - Maryville
    • RB Bubba Blackmon - Point
  • Hardaway 
    • DB Deyon Hicks - Troy
    • LB Christian McBride - Itasca CC (MN)
    • LB Jonathon Mack - Atlanta Prep
    • IF Sam Anthony - Westen Oklahoma (Baseball)

