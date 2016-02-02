SPECIAL COVERAGE: Sports Leader 9 covers National Signing Day in the Chattahoochee Valley

It was a busy National Signing Day 2016 in the Chattahoochee Valley. (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The future is now for some high school football players - National Signing Day is Wednesday.

The future of college football takes center stage on National Signing day, and there may be a lot of Chattahoochee Valley flavor in major college football in the near future.

High school seniors of all sports signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Here are the #NSD2016 signees from Chattahoochee Valley (check back for updates all day) *BOLD = SIGNINGS HAVE HAPPENED:

Beauregard C Bubba Dowdell - Auburn (preferred walk-on) QB Quay Wright - Albany State DB Brandon Ray - LaGrange LB Trevor May - LaGrange WR Heath Senn - LaGrange

Marion County DB Maurice CarterCumberland (KY) DL Cameron CoxCumberland (KY)

Opelika LB Zo Bridges - Troy Tte Kyle Fourtenbary - Western Kentucky OL Ryan Carlisle - Hampton WR James Moss - Miles LB Courtney Allen - Mississippi College OL Bryant Norrell - Union DB Charlie Benton - Butler CC DL Jacorius Johnson - Butler CC PK Tanner Blatt - Troy

Carver DB Javontay Smith - East Carolina OL Fred Williams - Grambling State QB Jawon Pass - Louisville WR Gerald Reed - Benedict DB Trevon Lowe - Fort Valley State LB Jordan Rivers - Fort Valley State WR Robert Henderson - Fort Valley State DL Tyrik Baskin - Middle Georgia State LB Ashton Calhoun - Globe Tech OL Trevonne Atkins - Globe Tech OL Tyler Davis - Globe Tech RB Jaquaze Gaines - Globe Tech RB Darius Love - Iowa Central CC

Eufaula OT James Walker - Tennessee-Martin LB Garenton Flowers - Butler CC DE Trea Thomas - Fort Scott CC LB Greg Ledbetter - Fort Scott CC RB Jay Johnson - Fort Scott CC OT Kyle Farmer - Garden City CC

Valley DL Scott Avery - Alabama Prep

Shaw OT Austin Hester - Georgia Military

Auburn OT Austin Hester - Georgia Military PK Sage Ledbetter - Auburn (preferred walk-on) TE Noah Barnes - Maryland OT Tyler Pritchett - North Carolina DE Michael Robinson - Troy OT Jordan Paradise Miles OT Robert Moore - Miles RB Jacobi Smith - Tuskegee DB Ty Giddens - Union LB Tony Howard - Union

Central (Phenix City) LB Jamal Couch - Mississippi State DB John Broussard - Auburn (already enrolled) WR Quan Weaver - Southern Miss LB Walter Pritchett - Troy DB Darius King - Alabama State LB Toron Morten - Tennessee Tech DL J'Lan Carson - Faulkner LB Dru Daniel - Point LB Jacorey Jones - Point OL Nic Lewis - Point OL Preston Loving - Point DB Daveon Ward - Point

LaFayette ?DB Quentin Ray - Union

Pacelli RB DeAndre Bowman - Georgia State LB Ben Davis - Davidson WR Ricket Carter - Mount Union / Birmingham Southern DB Mikal Marble - Cincinnati Christian DB Trevor Robichaux - Cincinnati Christian

Smiths Station LB Vada King - Arkansas State LB Jacob Faver - Northern Arizona DE Blake Murphy - Huntingdon RB Khaliah Johnson - Point RB Quandarius HoltKentucky Christian C Aly Smith - South Alabama (Softball) P Max Newton - Troy (Baseball) P Tripp Jones - Huntingdon (Baseball) MF Christian Howell - Point (Soccer) P Allison Moore - CVCC (Softball) IF Devin Brown - NW Florida (Baseball) OF Dalton Sinquefield - Wallace-Hanceville (Baseball) P Blake Rivera - Wallace-Hanceville (Baseball)

Callaway RB Cedric Maynard - Tennessee State OL Courtney Laye - Clark-Atlanta LB Javoski Leverette - Clark-Atlanta DE JT Wortham - Georgia Military

Spencer SS Kameron Blackshear - Memphis (Preferred Walk-On) RB Tyrell Smith - Morehouse DB Dashae Hubbard - Tuskegee DB Daymeonta White - Tuskegee OL Carl Ash - Middle Georgia WR Jermaine Hernandez - Faulkner DL Chris Baker - Coffeyville OL Raekwon Allen - Georgia Military OL Malachi Wilson National Sport & Education Academy

LaGrange OL Luke Elder - North Carolina WR Andrew Askew - Western Carolina RB Undriel Copeland - Clark-Atlanta LB Kimani Barnes - Clark-Atlanta OL Andrew Wegienka - LaGrange PK Matthew Thomas - LaGrange LB Keote Davis - Mount Union WR Enrique Moody - Coffeeville CC OL Emmanuel Mann - Rochester CC LB Bobby Willoughby - Rochester CC DB Dominique Copeland - Rochester CC

Columbus DB Essang Bassey - Wake Forest LB Ja'Quan Mason - Point

Troup TE Travis Johnson - Crown LB Austin Carter - Point QB Dexterion Shealey - Georgia Military

Jordan LB Markus Wright - Army

Northside RB Kalan Watts - Limestone OT Noah Daniel - Sioux Falls WR Levi Dunn - LaGrange MF Katie Ann Fitts - Wesleyan College (Soccer) IF Mary Horne - CSU (Softball) IF Madison Whipkey - CVCC (Softball)

Valley DE Tyreic Martin - Miami

Harris County LB Josh Rovig - Stetson DL Tek Kalish - Maryville WR Josh Stein - Maryville RB Bubba Blackmon - Point

Hardaway DB Deyon Hicks - Troy LB Christian McBride - Itasca CC (MN) LB Jonathon Mack - Atlanta Prep IF Sam Anthony - Westen Oklahoma (Baseball)



