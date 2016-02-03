VIDEO: 4-star recruit commits to Ole Miss while skydiving in TX - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

VIDEO: 4-star recruit commits to Ole Miss while skydiving in TX

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Talk about jumping into your future in a major way.

MANVEL, TX (WTVM) - National Signing Day has taken a life of its own through the last few years, becoming a spectacle as big as the championship games. 

To add to the new-age pageantry of National Signing Day, one 4-star recruit from Texas made the biggest jump of all signees with his announcement on Wednesday.

Deontay Anderson, a 4-star safety from Manvel, TX, made a skydiving video, published by the Bleacher Report on Wednesday. Partnered with Skydiving Spaceland Houston, Anderson made an epic drop from the sky to the song Can't Let it Go by Moosh & Twist.

As he landed, Anderson revealed a "Hoddy Toddy" shirt underneath. He chose Ole Miss over Texas and LSU.

Ole Miss Head Coach Hugh Freeze is probably just glad he landed safely on his feet.

