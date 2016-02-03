Report: Tallapoosa Co. probate judge admits to sexting younger woman

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A Tallapoosa County probate judge admitted to sending lewd messages through social media to a woman he first met in court, according to the Alexander City Outlook.

The Outlook reported on Jan. 29 that Leon Archer, elected to a six-year term as probate judge in 2012, admitted to sending several sexually-charged messages to a 37-year-old woman.

The woman, who remained anonymous in The Outlook's report, showed the messages sent to her from a Facebook account associated with Archer. The conversations show that the lewd requests began in January, and several sexually-explicit messages and a nude photo.

When asked about the photograph and the messages, Archer confirmed with the newspaper that they were of and from him.

"I'm not going to lie about it or deny it," Archer told The Outlook. "I'm not a perfect man…This shows a lapse of judgment - very poor judgment. Being a judge, I should be above that and adhere to a higher standard. I feel like I have voided that trust."

Some of the pictures Archer sent the woman appeared to resemble the bathroom tile of the Tallapoosa County courthouse.

Archer was apologetic in the report by The Outlook's Mitch Sneed, asking for the forgiveness of his wife of 47 years, children, church family, friends and the people of Tallapoosa County.

The Outlook's report claims that Archer asked the woman for nude pictures of herself in return for his. The unnamed woman said she sent Archer nude photos, but it wasn't of her.

In another message, Archer asked: "What you got going today…I got some money I need to spend." The Outlook says Archer did not clarify what he was trying to request.

“I admit that I did talk to him and respond," she told The Outlook. "I guess I could have just ended it and unfriended him, but he is an elected official – a judge. I couldn’t believe that he was doing this and wanted to just see how far he would go. I mean some of the stuff he was saying, I had to look it up. There were some pretty strange things he wanted.”

Archer said he first met the woman when she appeared in court during another matter with her ex-husband, The Outlook says. Archer claims their interactions were only over social media, and they never met in person.

Archer also served as a commissioner in both Shelby and Tallapoosa counties.

Archer also was one of several Alabama probate court judges to discontinue giving out marriage licenses when same-sex marriages were made legal in the state of Alabama.

