Witness: Drunk people wanting to fight allegedly led to brawl at Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Friends of a man who died following a big brawl at a Columbus bar last weekend broke their silence on Wednesday during an exclusive interview with News Leader 9.

One of the woman recounted the events leading up to the fight, which she said, started in the parking lot of Outlaws Saloon on north Veterans Parkway around 3 a.m. Saturday.

“We were all walking to our cars at the other end of the parking lot in front of Rooms-to -Go and there were some guys already fighting. A girl with them said something and I looked at her and asked if she was talking to me,” recalled Christian McDaniel.  

The chance encounter then gets heated as the parties began to approach each other.

“The girl’s boyfriend came toward me and I told them what’s your problem. I don’t know you. We were going back and forth and his girlfriend tried to reach over and hit me and I push her. And that’s when her boyfriend punched me in the face.”

That punch escalated the spar into an even bigger fight as more guys joined in the fight hitting two other ladies who were with McDaniel.  

At some point, Marquis Brown, the 23-year-old man who died Sunday night at Midtown Medical Center came in to help break up the brawl, according to Haleigh Arthur - she was with Brown and McDaniel. 

According to  Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the autopsy results revealed that the manner of death was a homicide that was caused by blunt force head trauma. 

“Marquis was just trying to defend all of us and he didn’t deserve it,” explained Arthur.  

The group of friends claims Brown was not involved in the fight. They describe him as a loving and joyful person who would never hurt anyone.

He leaves behind two children, ages two and three, his parents and host of other family and friends who had nothing but good things to say about him.

