UPDATE: Phenix City Police investigate double murder as a homicide

A photo of the two victims, Alonzo Pipkin (L) and London Long (R). (Source: Family photo)

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Phenix City Police Captain Frank Ivey confirmed that they are investigating a double murder Thursday morning, and the victims have been identified.

Ivey said that two men were found dead in a home off Seale Road in Phenix City.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. identified the two victims as London Long, 24, and Alonzo Pipkin, 19, both of Phenix City. The coroner says the victim's bodies will be taken to Montgomery for an autopsy.

There appeared to be no forced entry at the home. Police say a neighbor heard gun shots and called police around 4 a.m. on Thursday. The deaths are believed to have been the result of a gunshot.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Phenix City Police Department is requesting that anyone with knowledge of this case to call (334) 448-2801.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.