Columbus Girl Scout troop participates in Operation Cookies from Home

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia are giving back to our military troops through their Operation Cookies from Home (OCFH) program.

This program is made possible through donations to Girl Scout Troops. The donations are used to purchase Girl Scout cookies for military troops and individuals in veterans’ hospitals.

Once the girls turn in their donations, the council will place a special Operation Cookie from Home order with the cookie baker. The bakers will deliver cookies to the designated military organizations sometime in May.

Last year the Columbus Girl Scout Troop sold 10,000 boxes of cookies for the military.

If you would like to make a donation towards this cause please click here. Donations must be turned in by March 5, 2016.

