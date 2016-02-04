Ryan's Buffet in Columbus, 73 other US locations, closed Thursday

A sign out front of the Ryan's restaurant in Columbus on Thursday is how nearly 40 employees at the restaurant found out the store was closing. (Source: Kandy Veasey

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Ryan's Buffet location in Columbus, along with 73 more locations owned by the restaurant's parent company, were suddenly closed on Thursday.

A sign placed in the front of the restaurant, located at 1900 Manchester Expressway, was taken by the restaurant's hospitality manager Kandy Veasey and shows the sudden announcement. Veasey said 42 employees are now without a job.

To our valued guest, this location is now CLOSED. Thank you for your business and we hope to serve you at another location very soon. Please visit ryans.com to find your nearest location.

In a statement from Ovation Brands vice president of business development Peter Donbavand, it reads:

Ovation Brands was acquired by Food Management Partners in August 2015. Since that time, we have continued to execute former management’s operating plan to stabilize and enhance the performance of the company. However, based on ongoing assessments of individual restaurants, it is necessary to shutter locations for the continued viability of the brands and our employees. 74 underperforming Old Country Buffet, Hometown Buffet, Ryan’s, Fire Mountain and Country Buffet restaurants throughout the United States will permanently close on Feb. 4, 2016. While we cannot predict future market conditions, the plan is to continue operating the remaining Ovation Brands’ restaurants as they are financially viable. Although the overall number of employees affected by closures is large, employees of closed restaurants will be given the opportunity to apply for positions at operating stores, and we expect many to take advantage of that opportunity. Additionally, we will be adding staff to the operating restaurants, enabling us to provide the service levels our guests expect and deserve. We know that these decisions are not easy, however, we strongly believe that this direction is best for the long-term health of all brands.

Ovation Brands also own Country Buffet, HomeTown Buffet, Fire Mountain, Old Country Buffet and Tahoe Joe's, in addition to Ryan's. Ovation was purchased by Food Management Partners in August 2015.

