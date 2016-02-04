WEB EXTRA: Family works on healing after daughters witness father's murder

On July 20, 2015, Johann Gamble was gunned down in Columbus in front of two of his children, leaving another four biological ones behind, and another two who he was like a father to.

WTVM sat down with the mothers of Gamble's children who tell us the arrests are helping their families inch closer to justice.

In this web exclusive, Jacquiette Jones and Surethia Lampley describe the grieving process their families have gone through with the loss of Gamble, and how more than six months of waiting for suspects to be arrested made them loose hope at times.

The women also say loved ones left behind from other murders in the Valley should turn to prayer while waiting for justice to be served.

[RELATED: Man arrested in connection to July 2015 Columbus murder]

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.