Family members speak after recent Upatoi murder arrest

It's been one month to the day since Gloria Short, her son Caleb Short, and her granddaughter Gianna Lindsey were killed in their Upatoi home. Now police have arrested a third and final suspect in the murders.

A family member tells News Leader 9 they're thankful to investigators for making sure all the suspects are off the streets and behind bars.

The third suspect is an unnamed 15-year-old male who faces three counts of murder charges.

"We're relieved that everybody is off the streets finally. We relied on the Columbus police department and we are very proud of them for being vigilant and reassure us that they were going to apprehend everybody and that's what they did," said Johnny King, stepfather to Gianna Lindsey.

Johnny King is the fiance of Gianna Lindsey's mother. He says now the family can move forward and prepare for the next phase of the judicial process. The latest teen arrested will also be charged with burglary, two counts of theft by taking a motor vehicle, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime. King says they were surprised to learn this third suspect was so young.

"Him being 15 is very disturbing knowing that somebody so young could have so much rage to commit this heinous crime, especially to a 10-year-old. It's disturbing to say the least," said King.

Eight days after the triple murder, Columbus police arrested the first two suspects.

Jervarceay Tapley, 17, and 19-year-old Raheam Gibson are also charged with three counts of murder, among other charges.

King says losing their loved ones has turned their world upside down.

"Her daily routine was picking up Gianna from school and taking her to school every morning so all that is changed. We try to go to the gym and do something different. She cries every morning. She's so used to talking to her mom everyday and they were very close. All our lives are totally changed now," said King.

Although police are not releasing the suspect's name publicly yet, the family has been told who the person is. Even though the 15-year-old is being charged as an adult, his name won't be released until his first court appearance Saturday at 8.a.m.

News Leader 9 with be at that court appearance on Saturday as we continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.