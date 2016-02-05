Report: Name released of 15-year-old suspect in Upatoi murder

Rufus Burks will be charged as an adult in the murders from Jan. 4. (Source: Muscogee County Jail)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The name of the third suspect arrested in the Jan. 4 murder of three people in a Upatoi, GA home has been released.

According to a Columbus Police Department arrest report, Rufus Lanard Burks, 15, is the name of the last suspect charged in the murders.

Burks is being charged as an adult with three counts of murder, burglary, two counts of theft by taking a motor vehicle, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime. He was booked in to the Muscogee County Jail on Feb. 3.

According to the arrest report, a knife was used during the crime, and the suspects entered the home with the intent to steal items.

His first scheduled court hearing is set for Saturday Feb. 6 at 8 a.m. hours in Recorder's Court. Police say this hearing is going to be asked to be reset to Monday Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. in Recorder's Court. The testimony will be given on Monday.

Columbus police arrested the first two suspects on Tuesday, Jan. 12. Jervarceay Tapley, 17, and Raheam Gibson, 19, are both charged with three counts of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, burglary, and two counts of theft by motor vehicle.

Tapley is a family acquaintance on Caleb Short and was previously a student at Spencer High School.

On Jan. 4, Gloria Short, 54, her son 17-year-old Caleb Short, and her 11-year-old granddaughter Gianna Lindsey were found beaten to death in Gloria's home on the 3000 block of Bentley Drive in the Upatoi.

