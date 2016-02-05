CPD releases strong statement, asks for truth and video of fight in death investigation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department issued a strong statement in the death investigation of Marquis Brown following an incident outside of Outlaws Saloon on Jan. 31.

The statement issued to media outlets on Friday says their investigation began around 3 a.m. on Sunday when they were called to the Columbus bar, located at 6499 Veterans Parkway.

At the time of their arrival, police discovered a large fight had happened and found Brown unresponsive. He was taken to Midtown Medical Center for treatment, where he died Sunday evening.

The Patrol Division notified the on-call robbery/assault detectives, and they responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.



"The investigators began interviewing everyone that they could find in relation to this case," the release said. "Several different versions of the fight were being reported to the detectives."



Police state that multiple versions of the story have been told.

"One version had Brown being stomped and kicked in the head while he was on the ground," the release says. "Another had Brown being struck by a metal flashlight in the head....None of these versions matched the physical evidence that the detectives were observing."



Police said that detectives handling the case attended the autopsy and learned the following:

Brown's head injury was ruled to be the type of wound that you would receive from your head striking a large, immovable flat object. This was determined by the type of external wound as well as the internal injuries to the front of Brown's brain.

There was no physical evidence that Brown was ever struck by a flashlight or any other metal object.

There was no physical evidence that Brown was ever kicked or struck in the head.

There was no physical evidence that Brown was ever choked or strangled.

"The interviews are still ongoing as more and more 'witnesses' are located," the release said. "The management and staff of Outlaws Saloon have been cooperating with all requests for interviews and in the turning over of their surveillance footage. Several videos of that night have been brought to the attention of the detectives however we do not have any videos that actually show Brown being struck."



Police are asking if anyone has a video that shows Brown being struck to please contact the robbery/assault unit.

The release states that it not normal practice for them to release so much information during an investigation, but thought it was necessary to do so.



"While the robbery/assault unit typically does not release such key facts in a death investigation, we felt that it was necessary in this case to release this to the media in response to all of the rumors and speculation being spread on social media," the release said.



Police said this is being done with the hope of preventing any further violence from happening.

"Some groups in the city seem intent on injecting race into this tragedy," the release said. "At this point the investigation has not uncovered any evidence to support the claim that race played a part in this tragedy."



The family of Marquis Brown as well as the Columbus Police Department is asking for everyone to allow the investigators time to do their job.

"Everyone wants to get to the truth," the statement says. "We would like to remind everyone that the American judicial system is based on facts and evidence, not rumors and speculation."



We are still asking for anyone that might have witnessed this altercation or anyone that has a video of this altercation to please contact Cpl. D. Stokes at (706)-225-4242 or the Robbery/Assault Unit at (706)-653-3400.

