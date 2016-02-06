PHOTO: Eufaula resident drives 700 miles for TX reunion with dog

Eufaula resident drives to Texas to pick up her dog that went missing (Source: Eufaula Police Department Facebook page)

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – One of the best feelings as a dog owner is finding your pooch after he or she has been missing - one Eufaula resident knows that feeling for sure following a reunion with her dog last week.

Barbara Mckee, the owner of Barb’s County Kitchen in Eufaula, AL, drove hundreds of miles all night to pick up her missing dog, Baby, and it was all thanks to the microchip.

Baby went missing on Jan. 8 and was found in an Animal Shelter in League, TX - nearly 700 miles away from Eufaula.

The Eufaula Police Department posted the picture of the sweet pooch on their Facebook page stating in part, “We are all so happy for Barb and Baby!”

Kim Schoolcraft, the Animal Services Manager at the League City, TX Animal Control says they were glad they could get them back together.

"We were very surprised to learn that this little guy had been lost so far from us, and very happy he had a micro chip," Schoolcraft said in an email.

Schoolcraft said Baby was found running in a shopping center on Feb. 4. She said by they scan all dogs for microchip information and found Mckee's number and got in contact with her.

"He called the number listed and the dog owner was astonished as she had been lost or stolen three weeks earlier from their home in Alabama. They were, however, overjoyed that she had been found and left a few hours later to make the 10 hour drive to Texas to get their dog," Schoolcraft said. "They were waiting for us when we arrived for work on the fifth and it was a very happy reunion."

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.