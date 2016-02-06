'Sole of my Footprint' honors Board Member Gloria Short

Brand new shoes are being given away in honor of Short (Source: WTVM)

The memory of the oldest victim of the Upatoi triple murders, Gloria Short is being kept alive by a Columbus nonprofit.

Family members say the nonprofit organization, The Sole of My Footprint was near and dear to Gloria Short.

Gloria Short enjoyed giving back to others by volunteering with The Soles of My Footprints, the nonprofit organization she served as a board member for only a year.

"She was a giver. She gave her time.She gave her money and she made other people aware of what we we're doing," said Alfie Jelks, Founder of The Soul of My Footprint.

"She loved the Sole of My Footprints, she loved what it was based off and what they did for the children in Africa," said Shameika Averett, daughter.

The Soul of My Footprint takes shoes to the villages of Africa and gives them to children who never owned a pair of shoes. The organization remembered their friend with the first Gloria Short free shoe giveaway named in her honor on Saturday at the Columbus Community Center. This was a first for the organization.

"This is different. In light of what happened considering she was a friend and a board member. We thought that it was fitting to do something in her name," said Jelks.

The Upatoi mother was murdered along with her young son Caleb Short and granddaughter Gianna Lindsey at her home on Bentley Drive on Jan. 4, 2016.

Shameika Averett lost her mother, her younger brother and her 10-year-old daughter but came to the giveaway to continue her mother's legacy.

"I brought some shoes from my daughter as well that she couldn't fit anymore. It was really nice boots that I think a child would love," said Averett.

Shoes of all sizes were given away to children and adults. Board members say the event is not to remember how she died but how she lived. Short wasn't able to visit Africa, but her daughter says she helped send shoes and organize fundraisers.

Averett says her mother had a great impact on the organization and in the community.

"When you think about the honoring part it puts you back in the place of them not being here. So that part made me a little nervous. But then I was like you know what this is something my mother would have wanted me to do and be apart of and the family to be part of," said Averett.

"A lot of people from the village held up signs with my mothers name on it with one of her good friends name on it to say thank you to the people who donated and helped,"

The Sole of My Footprint also designed new t-shirts to incorporate Gloria Short's initials in her honor. She would have turned 55 years old on Jan. 31.

If you would like to purchase t-shirts to help honor Gloria Short, contact Alfie Jelks with The Sole of My Footprint at 706-249-5639 or 706-568-0208.

