Shooting leaves Columbus man with 2 gunshot wounds

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man is recovering at Midtown Medical Center in satisfactory condition after being shot twice Friday night.

The 24-year-old victim received gunshot wounds to the chest and left knee while at his home located at 406 17th Avenue around 10:20 p.m.

According to the police report, the victim told police the gunman’s name, someone he’s familiar with.

Police have not named a suspect in the shooting.

