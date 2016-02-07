Columbus police engage in foot chase before arresting man

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A traffic stop in Columbus turned into a foot chase which led to an arrest at Victory Drive and S. Lumpkin Road Saturday morning.

The commotion started around 9:30 a.m. when police tried to pull 27-year-old Tyreese Jett over when they noticed the tag on the Dodge Stratus he was driving belonged to a 2009 Dodge Challenger. As officers approached the vehicle, Jett allegedly made a run for it.

A chase ensued across the Dollar General parking lot and through a wooded area where Jett was apprehended after jumping a fence.

Jett is charged with obstruction, no proper insurance, driving without a license, open containers and a tag used with intent to conceal. He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Monday at 8 a.m.

