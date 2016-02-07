Wild Wing Cafe draws big crowd for 'The Big Game'

Crowds circle the bar ahead of the big game in Columbus on Sunday. (Source: Irisha Jones/WTVM)

Hundreds of people around the country gathered around their TVs tonight for the final showdown to determine who will be the winner of the NFL's biggest game between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos.

The party started in the parking lot when you pull up to Wild Wing Cafe in Columbus.

Games, activities, and music for all to enjoy hours before the game. But once you step inside, the celebration gets even bigger.

Wild Wing Cafe general manager Dennis Butterfield has all hands on deck to accommodate customers on the busiest wing day. They are expected to cook about 30,00 pounds of wings.

"This is the one they everybody has been waiting for. This is the 50th year for the Super Bowl and so we are going to blow it out," said Butterfield.

"We almost have 150 employees here and everybody was eager to be apart of it, so it was easy," said Butterfield.

Wild Wing Cafe can hold almost 300 people inside, which will be standing room only when the game starts. For those who can't make it in, there will be at least one TV outside.

Wow Wing Cafe showed the game on all 56 TVs in the restaurant.

Gregory Blue brought his family out early to watch and cheer on their favorite team and player.

"101.3 has been advertising and I have a son that works Wild Wing Cafe and we just came here to have a good time for the Super Bowl. We're representing Carolina today. We want Cam to win it all today," said Blue.

WTVM media partners, iHeartMedia, gave away $10,000 worth in prizes.

"Every 50 minutes today we're dishing out prizes ranging Hoverboards to 50 inch TVs to recliners. We got all kinds of stuff going on. Goodies, weekend giveaways, all of that," said Rob Carter and DJ Chip.

