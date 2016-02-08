Man arrested in connection to Feb. 4 murder faces additional charges

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has arrested a man and charged him with murder stemming from a shooting on Feb. 4.

On Feb. 8 at 1:32 p.m. CST, Opelika Police arrested Ladarius Deion Payne, 22, on a warrant for murder. He has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of robbery in the first degree.

Payne was arrested at the corner of South Fourth Street and Columbus Parkway. Payne has been charged in the shooting death of Jalen Cavon Johnson, 19, in the 600 block of Edmon Avenue on the afternoon of Feb. 4.

Police say Payne and Johnson were involved in a drug transaction with two other males in the apartment building at 601 Edmon Avenue. None of the males lived at this apartment building.

During the transaction, Payne and Johnson produced handguns in an attempt to rob the other two males. A shooting took place which continued out into the front yard of the apartment building.

Johnson suffered gunshot wounds which he succumbed to, and one of the other males suffered gunshot wounds.

He was driven to the hospital by car and after undergoing surgery is expected to make a full recovery.

